100 Lesotho lotis to Samoan talas

Convert LSL to WST at the real exchange rate

100 lsl
14.49 wst

1.00000 LSL = 0.14494 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:53
How to convert Lesotho lotis to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Samoan Tala
1 LSL0.14494 WST
5 LSL0.72472 WST
10 LSL1.44945 WST
20 LSL2.89890 WST
50 LSL7.24725 WST
100 LSL14.49450 WST
250 LSL36.23625 WST
500 LSL72.47250 WST
1000 LSL144.94500 WST
2000 LSL289.89000 WST
5000 LSL724.72500 WST
10000 LSL1449.45000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Lesotho Loti
1 WST6.89919 LSL
5 WST34.49595 LSL
10 WST68.99190 LSL
20 WST137.98380 LSL
50 WST344.95950 LSL
100 WST689.91900 LSL
250 WST1724.79750 LSL
500 WST3449.59500 LSL
1000 WST6899.19000 LSL
2000 WST13798.38000 LSL
5000 WST34495.95000 LSL
10000 WST68991.90000 LSL