10 Lesotho lotis to Tanzanian shillings

Convert LSL to TZS at the real exchange rate

10 lsl
1322.67 tzs

1.00000 LSL = 132.26700 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:48
How to convert Lesotho lotis to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Tanzanian Shilling
1 LSL132.26700 TZS
5 LSL661.33500 TZS
10 LSL1322.67000 TZS
20 LSL2645.34000 TZS
50 LSL6613.35000 TZS
100 LSL13226.70000 TZS
250 LSL33066.75000 TZS
500 LSL66133.50000 TZS
1000 LSL132267.00000 TZS
2000 LSL264534.00000 TZS
5000 LSL661335.00000 TZS
10000 LSL1322670.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Lesotho Loti
1 TZS0.00756 LSL
5 TZS0.03780 LSL
10 TZS0.07560 LSL
20 TZS0.15121 LSL
50 TZS0.37802 LSL
100 TZS0.75604 LSL
250 TZS1.89011 LSL
500 TZS3.78022 LSL
1000 TZS7.56045 LSL
2000 TZS15.12090 LSL
5000 TZS37.80225 LSL
10000 TZS75.60450 LSL