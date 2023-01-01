20 Lesotho lotis to Saudi riyals

Convert LSL to SAR at the real exchange rate

20 lsl
3.97 sar

1.00000 LSL = 0.19829 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:38
How to convert Lesotho lotis to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Saudi Riyal
1 LSL0.19829 SAR
5 LSL0.99143 SAR
10 LSL1.98287 SAR
20 LSL3.96574 SAR
50 LSL9.91435 SAR
100 LSL19.82870 SAR
250 LSL49.57175 SAR
500 LSL99.14350 SAR
1000 LSL198.28700 SAR
2000 LSL396.57400 SAR
5000 LSL991.43500 SAR
10000 LSL1982.87000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Lesotho Loti
1 SAR5.04319 LSL
5 SAR25.21595 LSL
10 SAR50.43190 LSL
20 SAR100.86380 LSL
50 SAR252.15950 LSL
100 SAR504.31900 LSL
250 SAR1260.79750 LSL
500 SAR2521.59500 LSL
1000 SAR5043.19000 LSL
2000 SAR10086.38000 LSL
5000 SAR25215.95000 LSL
10000 SAR50431.90000 LSL