1 Lesotho loti to Fijian dollars

Convert LSL to FJD at the real exchange rate

1 lsl
0.12 fjd

1.00000 LSL = 0.11861 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868451.0919591.06151.493621.661520.96418.7173
1 GBP1.1514811.25735104.8551.719871.913191.1100221.5525
1 USD0.915850.795323183.39351.367851.521610.882917.1412
1 INR0.01098160.0095370.011991310.01640240.01824610.01058720.205546

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lesotho loti

LSL to USD

LSL to EUR

LSL to GBP

LSL to INR

LSL to JPY

LSL to RUB

LSL to AUD

LSL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Fijian Dollar
1 LSL0.11861 FJD
5 LSL0.59303 FJD
10 LSL1.18605 FJD
20 LSL2.37210 FJD
50 LSL5.93025 FJD
100 LSL11.86050 FJD
250 LSL29.65125 FJD
500 LSL59.30250 FJD
1000 LSL118.60500 FJD
2000 LSL237.21000 FJD
5000 LSL593.02500 FJD
10000 LSL1186.05000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Lesotho Loti
1 FJD8.43138 LSL
5 FJD42.15690 LSL
10 FJD84.31380 LSL
20 FJD168.62760 LSL
50 FJD421.56900 LSL
100 FJD843.13800 LSL
250 FJD2107.84500 LSL
500 FJD4215.69000 LSL
1000 FJD8431.38000 LSL
2000 FJD16862.76000 LSL
5000 FJD42156.90000 LSL
10000 FJD84313.80000 LSL