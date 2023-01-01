20 Liberian dollars to New Taiwan dollars

Convert LRD to TWD at the real exchange rate

20 lrd
3.31 twd

1.00000 LRD = 0.16528 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86851.0916591.01251.49361.660430.9641518.7101
1 GBP1.1514111.2569104.791.719691.911781.1101321.5424
1 USD0.916050.795608183.37151.36821.521030.883217.1393
1 INR0.01098750.009542930.011994510.01641090.0182440.01059350.205577

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Liberian dollars to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LRD to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Liberian dollars

LRD to USD

LRD to CAD

LRD to ZAR

LRD to EUR

LRD to GBP

LRD to SGD

LRD to INR

LRD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 LRD0.16528 TWD
5 LRD0.82642 TWD
10 LRD1.65285 TWD
20 LRD3.30570 TWD
50 LRD8.26425 TWD
100 LRD16.52850 TWD
250 LRD41.32125 TWD
500 LRD82.64250 TWD
1000 LRD165.28500 TWD
2000 LRD330.57000 TWD
5000 LRD826.42500 TWD
10000 LRD1652.85000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Liberian Dollar
1 TWD6.05017 LRD
5 TWD30.25085 LRD
10 TWD60.50170 LRD
20 TWD121.00340 LRD
50 TWD302.50850 LRD
100 TWD605.01700 LRD
250 TWD1512.54250 LRD
500 TWD3025.08500 LRD
1000 TWD6050.17000 LRD
2000 TWD12100.34000 LRD
5000 TWD30250.85000 LRD
10000 TWD60501.70000 LRD