20 Sri Lankan rupees to Solomon Islands dollars

Convert LKR to SBD at the real exchange rate

20 lkr
0.52 sbd

1.00000 LKR = 0.02579 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868951.090490.9051.492981.661060.9640518.713
1 GBP1.1508111.25485104.6151.718141.911571.1094421.5352
1 USD0.91710.796908183.36851.36921.523350.8841517.1616
1 INR0.01100050.009558860.011994910.01642350.01827240.01060530.205852

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 LKR0.02579 SBD
5 LKR0.12897 SBD
10 LKR0.25794 SBD
20 LKR0.51588 SBD
50 LKR1.28970 SBD
100 LKR2.57939 SBD
250 LKR6.44848 SBD
500 LKR12.89695 SBD
1000 LKR25.79390 SBD
2000 LKR51.58780 SBD
5000 LKR128.96950 SBD
10000 LKR257.93900 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 SBD38.76890 LKR
5 SBD193.84450 LKR
10 SBD387.68900 LKR
20 SBD775.37800 LKR
50 SBD1938.44500 LKR
100 SBD3876.89000 LKR
250 SBD9692.22500 LKR
500 SBD19384.45000 LKR
1000 SBD38768.90000 LKR
2000 SBD77537.80000 LKR
5000 SBD193844.50000 LKR
10000 SBD387689.00000 LKR