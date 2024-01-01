Sri Lankan rupees to Russian rubles today

1,000 lkr
304.33 rub

1.000 LKR = 0.3043 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:45
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Russian Ruble
1 LKR0.30433 RUB
5 LKR1.52164 RUB
10 LKR3.04328 RUB
20 LKR6.08656 RUB
50 LKR15.21640 RUB
100 LKR30.43280 RUB
250 LKR76.08200 RUB
500 LKR152.16400 RUB
1000 LKR304.32800 RUB
2000 LKR608.65600 RUB
5000 LKR1,521.64000 RUB
10000 LKR3,043.28000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 RUB3.28593 LKR
5 RUB16.42965 LKR
10 RUB32.85930 LKR
20 RUB65.71860 LKR
50 RUB164.29650 LKR
100 RUB328.59300 LKR
250 RUB821.48250 LKR
500 RUB1,642.96500 LKR
1000 RUB3,285.93000 LKR
2000 RUB6,571.86000 LKR
5000 RUB16,429.65000 LKR
10000 RUB32,859.30000 LKR