10 thousand Sri Lankan rupees to Omani rials

Convert LKR to OMR at the real exchange rate

10,000 lkr
11.717 omr

1.00000 LKR = 0.00117 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:42
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86911.090490.90661.492761.661690.964118.7174
1 GBP1.1506211.2547104.6041.717681.912071.1093121.5377
1 USD0.91710.797003183.371.3691.523930.884217.1656
1 INR0.01100030.009559830.011994710.01642080.01827910.01060570.205897

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Omani Rial
1 LKR0.00117 OMR
5 LKR0.00586 OMR
10 LKR0.01172 OMR
20 LKR0.02343 OMR
50 LKR0.05859 OMR
100 LKR0.11717 OMR
250 LKR0.29294 OMR
500 LKR0.58587 OMR
1000 LKR1.17174 OMR
2000 LKR2.34348 OMR
5000 LKR5.85870 OMR
10000 LKR11.71740 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 OMR853.43200 LKR
5 OMR4267.16000 LKR
10 OMR8534.32000 LKR
20 OMR17068.64000 LKR
50 OMR42671.60000 LKR
100 OMR85343.20000 LKR
250 OMR213358.00000 LKR
500 OMR426716.00000 LKR
1000 OMR853432.00000 LKR
2000 OMR1706864.00000 LKR
5000 OMR4267160.00000 LKR
10000 OMR8534320.00000 LKR