1 thousand Sri Lankan rupees to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert LKR to NIO at the real exchange rate

1,000 lkr
111.40 nio

1.00000 LKR = 0.11140 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:37
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868951.090890.94821.49321.661670.9643518.7248
1 GBP1.1508111.2553104.6641.718381.912261.1097921.5486
1 USD0.916750.796622183.37751.36891.523350.884217.1661
1 INR0.01099530.00955440.011993610.01641810.01827050.01060480.205884

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 LKR0.11140 NIO
5 LKR0.55700 NIO
10 LKR1.11399 NIO
20 LKR2.22798 NIO
50 LKR5.56995 NIO
100 LKR11.13990 NIO
250 LKR27.84975 NIO
500 LKR55.69950 NIO
1000 LKR111.39900 NIO
2000 LKR222.79800 NIO
5000 LKR556.99500 NIO
10000 LKR1113.99000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 NIO8.97678 LKR
5 NIO44.88390 LKR
10 NIO89.76780 LKR
20 NIO179.53560 LKR
50 NIO448.83900 LKR
100 NIO897.67800 LKR
250 NIO2244.19500 LKR
500 NIO4488.39000 LKR
1000 NIO8976.78000 LKR
2000 NIO17953.56000 LKR
5000 NIO44883.90000 LKR
10000 NIO89767.80000 LKR