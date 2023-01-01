10 Sri Lankan rupees to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert LKR to CVE at the real exchange rate

10 lkr
3.09 cve

1.00000 LKR = 0.30899 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.870351.091190.95571.494211.66250.9641518.7321
1 GBP1.1489611.2536104.5021.716741.91011.1077721.5219
1 USD0.91650.797703183.36151.369451.523690.883617.1681
1 INR0.01099440.00956920.011995910.01642780.01827810.01059960.205948

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 LKR0.30899 CVE
5 LKR1.54493 CVE
10 LKR3.08986 CVE
20 LKR6.17972 CVE
50 LKR15.44930 CVE
100 LKR30.89860 CVE
250 LKR77.24650 CVE
500 LKR154.49300 CVE
1000 LKR308.98600 CVE
2000 LKR617.97200 CVE
5000 LKR1544.93000 CVE
10000 LKR3089.86000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 CVE3.23639 LKR
5 CVE16.18195 LKR
10 CVE32.36390 LKR
20 CVE64.72780 LKR
50 CVE161.81950 LKR
100 CVE323.63900 LKR
250 CVE809.09750 LKR
500 CVE1618.19500 LKR
1000 CVE3236.39000 LKR
2000 CVE6472.78000 LKR
5000 CVE16181.95000 LKR
10000 CVE32363.90000 LKR