20 Sri Lankan rupees to Swiss francs

Convert LKR to CHF at the real exchange rate

20 lkr
0.05 chf

1.00000 LKR = 0.00269 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.369150.79792583.36051.523930.916651.34193.6726
1 CAD0.7303810.58278960.88491.113050.669490.9800972.68239
1 GBP1.253251.715891104.4721.909861.148961.681744.60269
1 INR0.01199610.01642440.0095719810.01828110.0109960.01609760.0440568

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Swiss Franc
1 LKR0.00269 CHF
5 LKR0.01345 CHF
10 LKR0.02689 CHF
20 LKR0.05378 CHF
50 LKR0.13445 CHF
100 LKR0.26891 CHF
250 LKR0.67227 CHF
500 LKR1.34454 CHF
1000 LKR2.68908 CHF
2000 LKR5.37816 CHF
5000 LKR13.44540 CHF
10000 LKR26.89080 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 CHF371.87400 LKR
5 CHF1859.37000 LKR
10 CHF3718.74000 LKR
20 CHF7437.48000 LKR
50 CHF18593.70000 LKR
100 CHF37187.40000 LKR
250 CHF92968.50000 LKR
500 CHF185937.00000 LKR
1000 CHF371874.00000 LKR
2000 CHF743748.00000 LKR
5000 CHF1859370.00000 LKR
10000 CHF3718740.00000 LKR