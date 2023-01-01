1 Sri Lankan rupee to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert LKR to BTN at the real exchange rate

1 lkr
0.25 btn

1.00000 LKR = 0.25360 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 LKR0.25360 BTN
5 LKR1.26799 BTN
10 LKR2.53598 BTN
20 LKR5.07196 BTN
50 LKR12.67990 BTN
100 LKR25.35980 BTN
250 LKR63.39950 BTN
500 LKR126.79900 BTN
1000 LKR253.59800 BTN
2000 LKR507.19600 BTN
5000 LKR1267.99000 BTN
10000 LKR2535.98000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BTN3.94326 LKR
5 BTN19.71630 LKR
10 BTN39.43260 LKR
20 BTN78.86520 LKR
50 BTN197.16300 LKR
100 BTN394.32600 LKR
250 BTN985.81500 LKR
500 BTN1971.63000 LKR
1000 BTN3943.26000 LKR
2000 BTN7886.52000 LKR
5000 BTN19716.30000 LKR
10000 BTN39432.60000 LKR