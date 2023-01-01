5 Lebanese pounds to Pakistani rupees

Convert LBP to PKR at the real exchange rate

5 lbp
0.10 pkr

1.00000 LBP = 0.01905 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:35
1 EUR10.86981.090590.91171.49421.661330.9641518.7321
1 GBP1.1496911.25375104.5211.717891.910041.1084721.5363
1 USD0.9170.797607183.3671.37021.523460.8841517.1775
1 INR0.01099970.009567420.011995210.01643580.01827420.01060550.206047

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Pakistani Rupee
1 LBP0.01905 PKR
5 LBP0.09523 PKR
10 LBP0.19045 PKR
20 LBP0.38090 PKR
50 LBP0.95226 PKR
100 LBP1.90452 PKR
250 LBP4.76130 PKR
500 LBP9.52260 PKR
1000 LBP19.04520 PKR
2000 LBP38.09040 PKR
5000 LBP95.22600 PKR
10000 LBP190.45200 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Lebanese Pound
1 PKR52.50660 LBP
5 PKR262.53300 LBP
10 PKR525.06600 LBP
20 PKR1050.13200 LBP
50 PKR2625.33000 LBP
100 PKR5250.66000 LBP
250 PKR13126.65000 LBP
500 PKR26253.30000 LBP
1000 PKR52506.60000 LBP
2000 PKR105013.20000 LBP
5000 PKR262533.00000 LBP
10000 PKR525066.00000 LBP