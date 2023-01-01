500 Lebanese pounds to Botswanan pulas

Convert LBP to BWP at the real exchange rate

500 lbp
0.45 bwp

1.00000 LBP = 0.00090 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86961.090490.88481.494231.661310.9638518.7335
1 GBP1.1499511.2539104.5131.718281.910411.1083821.5425
1 USD0.9170.797512183.351.370351.523580.8839517.1804
1 INR0.01100290.009568230.011997610.01644090.01827930.01060530.206124

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pounds

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Botswanan Pula
1 LBP0.00090 BWP
5 LBP0.00451 BWP
10 LBP0.00903 BWP
20 LBP0.01806 BWP
50 LBP0.04514 BWP
100 LBP0.09028 BWP
250 LBP0.22569 BWP
500 LBP0.45138 BWP
1000 LBP0.90276 BWP
2000 LBP1.80553 BWP
5000 LBP4.51382 BWP
10000 LBP9.02763 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Lebanese Pound
1 BWP1107.71000 LBP
5 BWP5538.55000 LBP
10 BWP11077.10000 LBP
20 BWP22154.20000 LBP
50 BWP55385.50000 LBP
100 BWP110771.00000 LBP
250 BWP276927.50000 LBP
500 BWP553855.00000 LBP
1000 BWP1107710.00000 LBP
2000 BWP2215420.00000 LBP
5000 BWP5538550.00000 LBP
10000 BWP11077100.00000 LBP