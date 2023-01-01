1 thousand Laotian kips to Vietnamese dongs

Convert LAK to VND at the real exchange rate

1,000 lak
1,173 vnd

1.00000 LAK = 1.17273 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPAUDCADZARINRSGD
1 USD10.91750.7978621.524971.3706518.83883.33931.3416
1 EUR1.089910.86961.662071.4938720.531590.83151.46221
1 GBP1.253351.1499511.911321.717923.6106104.4531.68149
1 AUD0.655750.6016610.52319810.89880412.35354.64970.879754

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Laotian kips to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Laotian kips

LAK to USD

LAK to EUR

LAK to GBP

LAK to AUD

LAK to CAD

LAK to ZAR

LAK to INR

LAK to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Vietnamese Dong
1 LAK1.17273 VND
5 LAK5.86365 VND
10 LAK11.72730 VND
20 LAK23.45460 VND
50 LAK58.63650 VND
100 LAK117.27300 VND
250 LAK293.18250 VND
500 LAK586.36500 VND
1000 LAK1172.73000 VND
2000 LAK2345.46000 VND
5000 LAK5863.65000 VND
10000 LAK11727.30000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Laotian Kip
1 VND0.85271 LAK
5 VND4.26357 LAK
10 VND8.52714 LAK
20 VND17.05428 LAK
50 VND42.63570 LAK
100 VND85.27140 LAK
250 VND213.17850 LAK
500 VND426.35700 LAK
1000 VND852.71400 LAK
2000 VND1705.42800 LAK
5000 VND4263.57000 LAK
10000 VND8527.14000 LAK