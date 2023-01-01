10 thousand Laotian kips to Pakistani rupees

Convert LAK to PKR at the real exchange rate

10,000 lak
137.94 pkr

1.00000 LAK = 0.01379 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:24
How to convert Laotian kips to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Pakistani Rupee
1 LAK0.01379 PKR
5 LAK0.06897 PKR
10 LAK0.13794 PKR
20 LAK0.27588 PKR
50 LAK0.68969 PKR
100 LAK1.37939 PKR
250 LAK3.44847 PKR
500 LAK6.89695 PKR
1000 LAK13.79390 PKR
2000 LAK27.58780 PKR
5000 LAK68.96950 PKR
10000 LAK137.93900 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Laotian Kip
1 PKR72.49560 LAK
5 PKR362.47800 LAK
10 PKR724.95600 LAK
20 PKR1449.91200 LAK
50 PKR3624.78000 LAK
100 PKR7249.56000 LAK
250 PKR18123.90000 LAK
500 PKR36247.80000 LAK
1000 PKR72495.60000 LAK
2000 PKR144991.20000 LAK
5000 PKR362478.00000 LAK
10000 PKR724956.00000 LAK