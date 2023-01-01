1 Laotian kip to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert LAK to KZT at the real exchange rate

1 lak
0.02 kzt

1.00000 LAK = 0.02230 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869751.0898590.8391.494021.661860.963818.7253
1 GBP1.1497611.25305104.4421.717741.910721.1081321.5293
1 USD0.917550.798053183.351.370851.524860.8843517.1815
1 INR0.01100850.009574720.011997610.01644690.01829460.01061010.206137

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Laotian kips to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Laotian kip

LAK to USD

LAK to EUR

LAK to GBP

LAK to AUD

LAK to CAD

LAK to ZAR

LAK to INR

LAK to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 LAK0.02230 KZT
5 LAK0.11149 KZT
10 LAK0.22298 KZT
20 LAK0.44596 KZT
50 LAK1.11489 KZT
100 LAK2.22979 KZT
250 LAK5.57447 KZT
500 LAK11.14895 KZT
1000 LAK22.29790 KZT
2000 LAK44.59580 KZT
5000 LAK111.48950 KZT
10000 LAK222.97900 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Laotian Kip
1 KZT44.84730 LAK
5 KZT224.23650 LAK
10 KZT448.47300 LAK
20 KZT896.94600 LAK
50 KZT2242.36500 LAK
100 KZT4484.73000 LAK
250 KZT11211.82500 LAK
500 KZT22423.65000 LAK
1000 KZT44847.30000 LAK
2000 KZT89694.60000 LAK
5000 KZT224236.50000 LAK
10000 KZT448473.00000 LAK