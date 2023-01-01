20 Laotian kips to Jersey pounds

Convert LAK to JEP at the real exchange rate

20 lak
0.00 jep

1.00000 LAK = 0.00004 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:39
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86981.089990.83011.493871.661810.963918.726
1 GBP1.1496911.25305104.4271.717491.910571.1081921.5292
1 USD0.91750.798053183.3381.370651.524740.884417.1814
1 INR0.01100960.00957610.011999310.01644690.01829580.01061220.206165

How to convert Laotian kips to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Jersey pound
1 LAK0.00004 JEP
5 LAK0.00019 JEP
10 LAK0.00039 JEP
20 LAK0.00077 JEP
50 LAK0.00193 JEP
100 LAK0.00386 JEP
250 LAK0.00964 JEP
500 LAK0.01928 JEP
1000 LAK0.03856 JEP
2000 LAK0.07711 JEP
5000 LAK0.19278 JEP
10000 LAK0.38556 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Laotian Kip
1 JEP25936.00000 LAK
5 JEP129680.00000 LAK
10 JEP259360.00000 LAK
20 JEP518720.00000 LAK
50 JEP1296800.00000 LAK
100 JEP2593600.00000 LAK
250 JEP6484000.00000 LAK
500 JEP12968000.00000 LAK
1000 JEP25936000.00000 LAK
2000 JEP51872000.00000 LAK
5000 JEP129680000.00000 LAK
10000 JEP259360000.00000 LAK