Kyrgystani soms to Myanmar kyats today

Convert KGS to MMK at the real exchange rate

1,000 kgs
23,516.70 mmk

1.000 KGS = 23.52 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:40
How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani som

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Myanma Kyat
1 KGS23.51670 MMK
5 KGS117.58350 MMK
10 KGS235.16700 MMK
20 KGS470.33400 MMK
50 KGS1,175.83500 MMK
100 KGS2,351.67000 MMK
250 KGS5,879.17500 MMK
500 KGS11,758.35000 MMK
1000 KGS23,516.70000 MMK
2000 KGS47,033.40000 MMK
5000 KGS117,583.50000 MMK
10000 KGS235,167.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Kyrgystani Som
1 MMK0.04252 KGS
5 MMK0.21262 KGS
10 MMK0.42523 KGS
20 MMK0.85046 KGS
50 MMK2.12616 KGS
100 MMK4.25231 KGS
250 MMK10.63078 KGS
500 MMK21.26155 KGS
1000 MMK42.52310 KGS
2000 MMK85.04620 KGS
5000 MMK212.61550 KGS
10000 MMK425.23100 KGS