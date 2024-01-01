Kenyan shillings to CFA francs beac today

Convert KES to XAF at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
4,529 xaf

1.000 KES = 4.529 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:20
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.8291.4741.6590.96818.229
1 GBP1.17111.279106.3221.7251.9421.13421.338
1 USD0.9160.782183.1581.3491.5190.88716.689
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / CFA Franc BEAC
1 KES4.52940 XAF
5 KES22.64700 XAF
10 KES45.29400 XAF
20 KES90.58800 XAF
50 KES226.47000 XAF
100 KES452.94000 XAF
250 KES1,132.35000 XAF
500 KES2,264.70000 XAF
1000 KES4,529.40000 XAF
2000 KES9,058.80000 XAF
5000 KES22,647.00000 XAF
10000 KES45,294.00000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Kenyan Shilling
1 XAF0.22078 KES
5 XAF1.10390 KES
10 XAF2.20780 KES
20 XAF4.41560 KES
50 XAF11.03900 KES
100 XAF22.07800 KES
250 XAF55.19500 KES
500 XAF110.39000 KES
1000 XAF220.78000 KES
2000 XAF441.56000 KES
5000 XAF1,103.90000 KES
10000 XAF2,207.80000 KES