Jersey pounds to Belarusian rubles today

Convert JEP to BYN at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
4,173.41 byn

1.000 JEP = 4.173 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:09
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Belarusian Ruble
1 JEP4.17341 BYN
5 JEP20.86705 BYN
10 JEP41.73410 BYN
20 JEP83.46820 BYN
50 JEP208.67050 BYN
100 JEP417.34100 BYN
250 JEP1,043.35250 BYN
500 JEP2,086.70500 BYN
1000 JEP4,173.41000 BYN
2000 JEP8,346.82000 BYN
5000 JEP20,867.05000 BYN
10000 JEP41,734.10000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Jersey pound
1 BYN0.23961 JEP
5 BYN1.19806 JEP
10 BYN2.39612 JEP
20 BYN4.79224 JEP
50 BYN11.98060 JEP
100 BYN23.96120 JEP
250 BYN59.90300 JEP
500 BYN119.80600 JEP
1000 BYN239.61200 JEP
2000 BYN479.22400 JEP
5000 BYN1,198.06000 JEP
10000 BYN2,396.12000 JEP