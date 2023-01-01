1 Indian rupee to Saint Helena pounds

Convert INR to SHP at the real exchange rate

1 inr
0.01 shp

1.00000 INR = 0.00961 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871451.088490.67951.491161.664090.962318.7102
1 GBP1.1475111.24895104.0561.711121.909561.1042521.4702
1 USD0.918750.800673183.31451.370051.528940.884117.1906
1 INR0.01102790.009610240.012002710.01644430.01835140.01061160.206334

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Saint Helena Pound
1 INR0.00961 SHP
5 INR0.04807 SHP
10 INR0.09614 SHP
20 INR0.19227 SHP
50 INR0.48069 SHP
100 INR0.96137 SHP
250 INR2.40343 SHP
500 INR4.80685 SHP
1000 INR9.61371 SHP
2000 INR19.22742 SHP
5000 INR48.06855 SHP
10000 INR96.13710 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Indian Rupee
1 SHP104.01800 INR
5 SHP520.09000 INR
10 SHP1040.18000 INR
20 SHP2080.36000 INR
50 SHP5200.90000 INR
100 SHP10401.80000 INR
250 SHP26004.50000 INR
500 SHP52009.00000 INR
1000 SHP104018.00000 INR
2000 SHP208036.00000 INR
5000 SHP520090.00000 INR
10000 SHP1040180.00000 INR