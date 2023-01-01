50 Indian rupees to Swiss francs

Convert INR to CHF at the real exchange rate

50 inr
0.53 chf

1.00000 INR = 0.01062 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:39
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.37150.918953.672550.8011861.529292851.3423
1 CAD0.72912910.6700322.677760.5841681.11505207.8020.978709
1 EUR1.08821.4924713.996470.871851.66417310.1371.46069
1 AED0.272290.3734460.25022110.2181550.4164177.60280.365495

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Swiss Franc
1 INR0.01062 CHF
5 INR0.05308 CHF
10 INR0.10616 CHF
20 INR0.21233 CHF
50 INR0.53082 CHF
100 INR1.06164 CHF
250 INR2.65410 CHF
500 INR5.30820 CHF
1000 INR10.61640 CHF
2000 INR21.23280 CHF
5000 INR53.08200 CHF
10000 INR106.16400 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Indian Rupee
1 CHF94.19390 INR
5 CHF470.96950 INR
10 CHF941.93900 INR
20 CHF1883.87800 INR
50 CHF4709.69500 INR
100 CHF9419.39000 INR
250 CHF23548.47500 INR
500 CHF47096.95000 INR
1000 CHF94193.90000 INR
2000 CHF188387.80000 INR
5000 CHF470969.50000 INR
10000 CHF941939.00000 INR