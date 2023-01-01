1 thousand Indian rupees to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert INR to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 inr
1,000.18 btn

1.00000 INR = 1.00018 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:22
How to convert Indian rupees to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 INR1.00018 BTN
5 INR5.00090 BTN
10 INR10.00180 BTN
20 INR20.00360 BTN
50 INR50.00900 BTN
100 INR100.01800 BTN
250 INR250.04500 BTN
500 INR500.09000 BTN
1000 INR1000.18000 BTN
2000 INR2000.36000 BTN
5000 INR5000.90000 BTN
10000 INR10001.80000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Indian Rupee
1 BTN0.99982 INR
5 BTN4.99910 INR
10 BTN9.99820 INR
20 BTN19.99640 INR
50 BTN49.99100 INR
100 BTN99.98200 INR
250 BTN249.95500 INR
500 BTN499.91000 INR
1000 BTN999.82000 INR
2000 BTN1999.64000 INR
5000 BTN4999.10000 INR
10000 BTN9998.20000 INR