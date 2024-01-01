50 Indonesian rupiahs to Rwandan francs

Convert IDR to RWF at the real exchange rate

50 idr
4 rwf

Rp1.000 IDR = R₣0.08617 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:15
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

IDR to RWF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

RWF
1 IDR to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08640.0864
Low0.08120.0796
Average0.08450.0819
Change6.18%7.71%
View full history

1 IDR to RWF stats

The performance of IDR to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0864 and a 30 day low of 0.0812. This means the 30 day average was 0.0845. The change for IDR to RWF was 6.18.

The performance of IDR to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0864 and a 90 day low of 0.0796. This means the 90 day average was 0.0819. The change for IDR to RWF was 7.71.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.9630.9071.3091.491.3550.7647.799
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.093
1 EUR1.10392.61511.4441.6441.4950.8438.603
1 SGD0.76464.1380.69311.1381.0350.5835.958

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indonesian rupiahs

IDR to USD

IDR to INR

IDR to EUR

IDR to SGD

IDR to AUD

IDR to CAD

IDR to GBP

IDR to HKD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Rwandan Franc
1 IDR0.08617 RWF
5 IDR0.43085 RWF
10 IDR0.86171 RWF
20 IDR1.72341 RWF
50 IDR4.30854 RWF
100 IDR8.61707 RWF
250 IDR21.54268 RWF
500 IDR43.08535 RWF
1000 IDR86.17070 RWF
2000 IDR172.34140 RWF
5000 IDR430.85350 RWF
10000 IDR861.70700 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Indonesian Rupiah
1 RWF11.60490 IDR
5 RWF58.02450 IDR
10 RWF116.04900 IDR
20 RWF232.09800 IDR
50 RWF580.24500 IDR
100 RWF1,160.49000 IDR
250 RWF2,901.22500 IDR
500 RWF5,802.45000 IDR
1000 RWF11,604.90000 IDR
2000 RWF23,209.80000 IDR
5000 RWF58,024.50000 IDR
10000 RWF116,049.00000 IDR