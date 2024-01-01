20 Indonesian rupiahs to Romanian leus

Convert IDR to RON at the real exchange rate

20 idr
0.01 ron

Rp1.000 IDR = L0.0002904 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:19
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

IDR to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

RON
1 IDR to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00030.0003
Low0.00030.0003
Average0.00030.0003
Change3.14%3.36%
View full history

1 IDR to RON stats

The performance of IDR to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0003 and a 30 day low of 0.0003. This means the 30 day average was 0.0003. The change for IDR to RON was 3.14.

The performance of IDR to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0003 and a 90 day low of 0.0003. This means the 90 day average was 0.0003. The change for IDR to RON was 3.36.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.9620.9071.3091.491.3550.7647.799
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.093
1 EUR1.10392.60211.4441.6441.4950.8438.602
1 SGD0.76464.1350.69311.1381.0350.5845.957

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indonesian rupiahs

IDR to USD

IDR to INR

IDR to EUR

IDR to SGD

IDR to AUD

IDR to CAD

IDR to GBP

IDR to HKD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Romanian Leu
1 IDR0.00029 RON
5 IDR0.00145 RON
10 IDR0.00290 RON
20 IDR0.00581 RON
50 IDR0.01452 RON
100 IDR0.02904 RON
250 IDR0.07261 RON
500 IDR0.14522 RON
1000 IDR0.29045 RON
2000 IDR0.58089 RON
5000 IDR1.45223 RON
10000 IDR2.90445 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Indonesian Rupiah
1 RON3,442.99000 IDR
5 RON17,214.95000 IDR
10 RON34,429.90000 IDR
20 RON68,859.80000 IDR
50 RON172,149.50000 IDR
100 RON344,299.00000 IDR
250 RON860,747.50000 IDR
500 RON1,721,495.00000 IDR
1000 RON3,442,990.00000 IDR
2000 RON6,885,980.00000 IDR
5000 RON17,214,950.00000 IDR
10000 RON34,429,900.00000 IDR