5 Indonesian rupiahs to Qatari rials

Convert IDR to QAR at the real exchange rate

5 idr
0.00 qar

Rp1.000 IDR = QR0.0002348 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:01
IDR to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

QAR
1 IDR to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00020.0002
Low0.00020.0002
Average0.00020.0002
Change4.32%4.88%
1 IDR to QAR stats

The performance of IDR to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0002 and a 30 day low of 0.0002. This means the 30 day average was 0.0002. The change for IDR to QAR was 4.32.

The performance of IDR to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0002 and a 90 day low of 0.0002. This means the 90 day average was 0.0002. The change for IDR to QAR was 4.88.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Qatari Rial
1 IDR0.00023 QAR
5 IDR0.00117 QAR
10 IDR0.00235 QAR
20 IDR0.00470 QAR
50 IDR0.01174 QAR
100 IDR0.02348 QAR
250 IDR0.05870 QAR
500 IDR0.11741 QAR
1000 IDR0.23482 QAR
2000 IDR0.46964 QAR
5000 IDR1.17409 QAR
10000 IDR2.34818 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Indonesian Rupiah
1 QAR4,258.62000 IDR
5 QAR21,293.10000 IDR
10 QAR42,586.20000 IDR
20 QAR85,172.40000 IDR
50 QAR212,931.00000 IDR
100 QAR425,862.00000 IDR
250 QAR1,064,655.00000 IDR
500 QAR2,129,310.00000 IDR
1000 QAR4,258,620.00000 IDR
2000 QAR8,517,240.00000 IDR
5000 QAR21,293,100.00000 IDR
10000 QAR42,586,200.00000 IDR