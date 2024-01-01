20 Indonesian rupiahs to Moroccan dirhams

Convert IDR to MAD at the real exchange rate

20 idr
0.01 mad

Rp1.000 IDR = د.م.0.0006289 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:42
IDR to MAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

MAD
1 IDR to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00060.0006
Low0.00060.0006
Average0.00060.0006
Change3.44%3.41%
1 IDR to MAD stats

The performance of IDR to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0006 and a 30 day low of 0.0006. This means the 30 day average was 0.0006. The change for IDR to MAD was 3.44.

The performance of IDR to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0006 and a 90 day low of 0.0006. This means the 90 day average was 0.0006. The change for IDR to MAD was 3.41.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Moroccan Dirham
1 IDR0.00063 MAD
5 IDR0.00314 MAD
10 IDR0.00629 MAD
20 IDR0.01258 MAD
50 IDR0.03144 MAD
100 IDR0.06289 MAD
250 IDR0.15722 MAD
500 IDR0.31445 MAD
1000 IDR0.62890 MAD
2000 IDR1.25779 MAD
5000 IDR3.14448 MAD
10000 IDR6.28895 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Indonesian Rupiah
1 MAD1,590.09000 IDR
5 MAD7,950.45000 IDR
10 MAD15,900.90000 IDR
20 MAD31,801.80000 IDR
50 MAD79,504.50000 IDR
100 MAD159,009.00000 IDR
250 MAD397,522.50000 IDR
500 MAD795,045.00000 IDR
1000 MAD1,590,090.00000 IDR
2000 MAD3,180,180.00000 IDR
5000 MAD7,950,450.00000 IDR
10000 MAD15,900,900.00000 IDR