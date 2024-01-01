2,000 Indonesian rupiahs to Lesotho lotis

Convert IDR to LSL at the real exchange rate

2,000 idr
2.31 lsl

Rp1.000 IDR = L0.001157 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:40
IDR to LSL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

LSL
1 IDR to LSLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00120.0012
Low0.00110.0011
Average0.00110.0011
Change2.16%-0.51%
1 IDR to LSL stats

The performance of IDR to LSL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0012 and a 30 day low of 0.0011. This means the 30 day average was 0.0011. The change for IDR to LSL was 2.16.

The performance of IDR to LSL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0012 and a 90 day low of 0.0011. This means the 90 day average was 0.0011. The change for IDR to LSL was -0.51.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Lesotho Loti
1 IDR0.00116 LSL
5 IDR0.00579 LSL
10 IDR0.01157 LSL
20 IDR0.02315 LSL
50 IDR0.05787 LSL
100 IDR0.11574 LSL
250 IDR0.28934 LSL
500 IDR0.57869 LSL
1000 IDR1.15738 LSL
2000 IDR2.31476 LSL
5000 IDR5.78690 LSL
10000 IDR11.57380 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Indonesian Rupiah
1 LSL864.01700 IDR
5 LSL4,320.08500 IDR
10 LSL8,640.17000 IDR
20 LSL17,280.34000 IDR
50 LSL43,200.85000 IDR
100 LSL86,401.70000 IDR
250 LSL216,004.25000 IDR
500 LSL432,008.50000 IDR
1000 LSL864,017.00000 IDR
2000 LSL1,728,034.00000 IDR
5000 LSL4,320,085.00000 IDR
10000 LSL8,640,170.00000 IDR