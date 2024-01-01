250 Indonesian rupiahs to Ethiopian birrs

Convert IDR to ETB at the real exchange rate

250 idr
1.78 etb

Rp1.000 IDR = Br0.007121 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:02
IDR to ETB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ETB
1 IDR to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00720.0072
Low0.00430.0035
Average0.00670.0047
Change65.97%102.20%
1 IDR to ETB stats

The performance of IDR to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0072 and a 30 day low of 0.0043. This means the 30 day average was 0.0067. The change for IDR to ETB was 65.97.

The performance of IDR to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0072 and a 90 day low of 0.0035. This means the 90 day average was 0.0047. The change for IDR to ETB was 102.20.

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Ethiopian Birr
1 IDR0.00712 ETB
5 IDR0.03561 ETB
10 IDR0.07121 ETB
20 IDR0.14243 ETB
50 IDR0.35607 ETB
100 IDR0.71214 ETB
250 IDR1.78034 ETB
500 IDR3.56068 ETB
1000 IDR7.12135 ETB
2000 IDR14.24270 ETB
5000 IDR35.60675 ETB
10000 IDR71.21350 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Indonesian Rupiah
1 ETB140.42300 IDR
5 ETB702.11500 IDR
10 ETB1,404.23000 IDR
20 ETB2,808.46000 IDR
50 ETB7,021.15000 IDR
100 ETB14,042.30000 IDR
250 ETB35,105.75000 IDR
500 ETB70,211.50000 IDR
1000 ETB140,423.00000 IDR
2000 ETB280,846.00000 IDR
5000 ETB702,115.00000 IDR
10000 ETB1,404,230.00000 IDR