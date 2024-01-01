1 thousand Indonesian rupiahs to Danish kroner

Convert IDR to DKK at the real exchange rate

1,000 idr
0.44 dkk

Rp1.000 IDR = kr0.0004351 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:41
IDR to DKK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

DKK
1 IDR to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00040.0004
Low0.00040.0004
Average0.00040.0004
Change3.07%3.30%
1 IDR to DKK stats

The performance of IDR to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0004 and a 30 day low of 0.0004. This means the 30 day average was 0.0004. The change for IDR to DKK was 3.07.

The performance of IDR to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0004 and a 90 day low of 0.0004. This means the 90 day average was 0.0004. The change for IDR to DKK was 3.30.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Danish Krone
1 IDR0.00044 DKK
5 IDR0.00218 DKK
10 IDR0.00435 DKK
20 IDR0.00870 DKK
50 IDR0.02176 DKK
100 IDR0.04351 DKK
250 IDR0.10878 DKK
500 IDR0.21756 DKK
1000 IDR0.43513 DKK
2000 IDR0.87026 DKK
5000 IDR2.17565 DKK
10000 IDR4.35129 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Indonesian Rupiah
1 DKK2,298.17000 IDR
5 DKK11,490.85000 IDR
10 DKK22,981.70000 IDR
20 DKK45,963.40000 IDR
50 DKK114,908.50000 IDR
100 DKK229,817.00000 IDR
250 DKK574,542.50000 IDR
500 DKK1,149,085.00000 IDR
1000 DKK2,298,170.00000 IDR
2000 DKK4,596,340.00000 IDR
5000 DKK11,490,850.00000 IDR
10000 DKK22,981,700.00000 IDR