50 Indonesian rupiahs to Netherlands Antillean guilders

Convert IDR to ANG at the real exchange rate

50 idr
0.01 ang

Rp1.000 IDR = ƒ0.0001153 ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:59
IDR to ANG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ANG
1 IDR to ANGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00010.0001
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00010.0001
Change4.35%4.90%
1 IDR to ANG stats

The performance of IDR to ANG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for IDR to ANG was 4.35.

The performance of IDR to ANG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for IDR to ANG was 4.90.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 IDR0.00012 ANG
5 IDR0.00058 ANG
10 IDR0.00115 ANG
20 IDR0.00231 ANG
50 IDR0.00576 ANG
100 IDR0.01153 ANG
250 IDR0.02882 ANG
500 IDR0.05765 ANG
1000 IDR0.11530 ANG
2000 IDR0.23060 ANG
5000 IDR0.57649 ANG
10000 IDR1.15298 ANG
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Indonesian Rupiah
1 ANG8,673.18000 IDR
5 ANG43,365.90000 IDR
10 ANG86,731.80000 IDR
20 ANG173,463.60000 IDR
50 ANG433,659.00000 IDR
100 ANG867,318.00000 IDR
250 ANG2,168,295.00000 IDR
500 ANG4,336,590.00000 IDR
1000 ANG8,673,180.00000 IDR
2000 ANG17,346,360.00000 IDR
5000 ANG43,365,900.00000 IDR
10000 ANG86,731,800.00000 IDR