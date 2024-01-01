40,000 Hungarian forints to CFA francs beac

Convert HUF to XAF at the real exchange rate

40,000 huf
66,565 xaf

Ft1.000 HUF = FCFA1.664 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:49
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HUF to XAF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

XAF
1 HUF to XAFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.67051.6837
Low1.64831.6470
Average1.66311.6649
Change0.95%-0.90%
View full history

1 HUF to XAF stats

The performance of HUF to XAF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.6705 and a 30 day low of 1.6483. This means the 30 day average was 1.6631. The change for HUF to XAF was 0.95.

The performance of HUF to XAF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.6837 and a 90 day low of 1.6470. This means the 90 day average was 1.6649. The change for HUF to XAF was -0.90.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.9060.7641.3551.30917.97283.9661.489
1 EUR1.10410.8431.4951.44519.83692.6731.643
1 GBP1.3091.18611.7741.71423.532109.941.949
1 CAD0.7380.6690.56410.96613.26461.971.099

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forints

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / CFA Franc BEAC
2000 HUF3,328.26000 XAF
5000 HUF8,320.65000 XAF
10000 HUF16,641.30000 XAF
15000 HUF24,961.95000 XAF
20000 HUF33,282.60000 XAF
30000 HUF49,923.90000 XAF
40000 HUF66,565.20000 XAF
50000 HUF83,206.50000 XAF
60000 HUF99,847.80000 XAF
100000 HUF166,413.00000 XAF
150000 HUF249,619.50000 XAF
200000 HUF332,826.00000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Hungarian Forint
1 XAF0.60092 HUF
5 XAF3.00458 HUF
10 XAF6.00916 HUF
20 XAF12.01832 HUF
50 XAF30.04580 HUF
100 XAF60.09160 HUF
250 XAF150.22900 HUF
500 XAF300.45800 HUF
1000 XAF600.91600 HUF
2000 XAF1,201.83200 HUF
5000 XAF3,004.58000 HUF
10000 XAF6,009.16000 HUF