Hungarian forint to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hungarian forint to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 63.238 today, reflecting a -0.550% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hungarian forint has remained relatively stable, with a -1.669% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hungarian forint to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 64.710 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 63.145 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -1.474% decrease in value.