2,000 huf
206.66 nio

Ft1.000 HUF = C$0.1033 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:49
HUF to NIO conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

NIO
1 HUF to NIOLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10470.1047
Low0.10080.0990
Average0.10310.1017
Change2.50%0.86%
1 HUF to NIO stats

The performance of HUF to NIO in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1047 and a 30 day low of 0.1008. This means the 30 day average was 0.1031. The change for HUF to NIO was 2.50.

The performance of HUF to NIO in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1047 and a 90 day low of 0.0990. This means the 90 day average was 0.1017. The change for HUF to NIO was 0.86.

Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Nicaraguan Córdoba
2000 HUF206.66000 NIO
5000 HUF516.65000 NIO
10000 HUF1,033.30000 NIO
15000 HUF1,549.95000 NIO
20000 HUF2,066.60000 NIO
30000 HUF3,099.90000 NIO
40000 HUF4,133.20000 NIO
50000 HUF5,166.50000 NIO
60000 HUF6,199.80000 NIO
100000 HUF10,333.00000 NIO
150000 HUF15,499.50000 NIO
200000 HUF20,666.00000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Hungarian Forint
1 NIO9.67772 HUF
5 NIO48.38860 HUF
10 NIO96.77720 HUF
20 NIO193.55440 HUF
50 NIO483.88600 HUF
100 NIO967.77200 HUF
250 NIO2,419.43000 HUF
500 NIO4,838.86000 HUF
1000 NIO9,677.72000 HUF
2000 NIO19,355.44000 HUF
5000 NIO48,388.60000 HUF
10000 NIO96,777.20000 HUF