30,000 Hungarian forints to Cambodian riels

Convert HUF to KHR at the real exchange rate

30,000 huf
342,834 khr

Ft1.000 HUF = ៛11.43 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:15
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HUF to KHR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KHR
1 HUF to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.623611.6236
Low11.260511.0593
Average11.446011.3367
Change1.44%-0.08%
View full history

1 HUF to KHR stats

The performance of HUF to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.6236 and a 30 day low of 11.2605. This means the 30 day average was 11.4460. The change for HUF to KHR was 1.44.

The performance of HUF to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.6236 and a 90 day low of 11.0593. This means the 90 day average was 11.3367. The change for HUF to KHR was -0.08.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.9050.7631.3561.30817.96683.9761.488
1 EUR1.10510.8431.4981.44519.8592.7811.644
1 GBP1.311.18611.7761.71423.542110.0381.95
1 CAD0.7380.6680.56310.96513.25461.951.098

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forints

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Cambodian Riel
2000 HUF22,855.60000 KHR
5000 HUF57,139.00000 KHR
10000 HUF114,278.00000 KHR
15000 HUF171,417.00000 KHR
20000 HUF228,556.00000 KHR
30000 HUF342,834.00000 KHR
40000 HUF457,112.00000 KHR
50000 HUF571,390.00000 KHR
60000 HUF685,668.00000 KHR
100000 HUF1,142,780.00000 KHR
150000 HUF1,714,170.00000 KHR
200000 HUF2,285,560.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Hungarian Forint
1 KHR0.08751 HUF
5 KHR0.43753 HUF
10 KHR0.87506 HUF
20 KHR1.75012 HUF
50 KHR4.37530 HUF
100 KHR8.75060 HUF
250 KHR21.87650 HUF
500 KHR43.75300 HUF
1000 KHR87.50600 HUF
2000 KHR175.01200 HUF
5000 KHR437.53000 HUF
10000 KHR875.06000 HUF