10 thousand Hungarian forints to Danish kroner
Convert HUF to DKK at the real exchange rate
HUF to DKK conversion chart
1 HUF = 0.01895 DKK
0
|1 HUF to DKK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0190
|0.0192
|Low
|0.0188
|0.0187
|Average
|0.0189
|0.0189
|Change
|1.06%
|-0.75%
|View full history
1 HUF to DKK stats
The performance of HUF to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0190 and a 30 day low of 0.0188. This means the 30 day average was 0.0189. The change for HUF to DKK was 1.06.
The performance of HUF to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0192 and a 90 day low of 0.0187. This means the 90 day average was 0.0189. The change for HUF to DKK was -0.75.
Top currency pairings for Hungarian forints
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Danish Krone
|2000 HUF
|37.90180 DKK
|5000 HUF
|94.75450 DKK
|10000 HUF
|189.50900 DKK
|15000 HUF
|284.26350 DKK
|20000 HUF
|379.01800 DKK
|30000 HUF
|568.52700 DKK
|40000 HUF
|758.03600 DKK
|50000 HUF
|947.54500 DKK
|60000 HUF
|1,137.05400 DKK
|100000 HUF
|1,895.09000 DKK
|150000 HUF
|2,842.63500 DKK
|200000 HUF
|3,790.18000 DKK
|Conversion rates Danish Krone / Hungarian Forint
|1 DKK
|52.76800 HUF
|5 DKK
|263.84000 HUF
|10 DKK
|527.68000 HUF
|20 DKK
|1,055.36000 HUF
|50 DKK
|2,638.40000 HUF
|100 DKK
|5,276.80000 HUF
|250 DKK
|13,192.00000 HUF
|500 DKK
|26,384.00000 HUF
|1000 DKK
|52,768.00000 HUF
|2000 DKK
|105,536.00000 HUF
|5000 DKK
|263,840.00000 HUF
|10000 DKK
|527,680.00000 HUF