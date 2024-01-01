Haitian gourdes to Russian rubles today

Convert HTG to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 htg
700.96 rub

1.000 HTG = 0.7010 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:45
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.0990.6431.4731.660.96818.192
1 GBP1.17111.277106.151.7251.9441.13421.304
1 USD0.9170.783183.1251.3511.5220.88816.683
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Russian Ruble
1 HTG0.70096 RUB
5 HTG3.50478 RUB
10 HTG7.00955 RUB
20 HTG14.01910 RUB
50 HTG35.04775 RUB
100 HTG70.09550 RUB
250 HTG175.23875 RUB
500 HTG350.47750 RUB
1000 HTG700.95500 RUB
2000 HTG1,401.91000 RUB
5000 HTG3,504.77500 RUB
10000 HTG7,009.55000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Haitian Gourde
1 RUB1.42663 HTG
5 RUB7.13315 HTG
10 RUB14.26630 HTG
20 RUB28.53260 HTG
50 RUB71.33150 HTG
100 RUB142.66300 HTG
250 RUB356.65750 HTG
500 RUB713.31500 HTG
1000 RUB1,426.63000 HTG
2000 RUB2,853.26000 HTG
5000 RUB7,133.15000 HTG
10000 RUB14,266.30000 HTG