20 Haitian gourdes to Myanmar kyats
Convert HTG to MMK at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
HTG to MMK conversion chart
1 HTG = 16.04240 MMK
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 HTG to MMK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|16.0424
|16.0424
|Low
|15.9669
|15.8383
|Average
|15.9937
|15.9522
|Change
|0.20%
|1.11%
|View full history
1 HTG to MMK stats
The performance of HTG to MMK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16.0424 and a 30 day low of 15.9669. This means the 30 day average was 15.9937. The change for HTG to MMK was 0.20.
The performance of HTG to MMK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16.0424 and a 90 day low of 15.8383. This means the 90 day average was 15.9522. The change for HTG to MMK was 1.11.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Haitian gourdes to Myanmar kyats
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Haitian gourdes
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Myanma Kyat
|1 HTG
|16.04240 MMK
|5 HTG
|80.21200 MMK
|10 HTG
|160.42400 MMK
|20 HTG
|320.84800 MMK
|50 HTG
|802.12000 MMK
|100 HTG
|1,604.24000 MMK
|250 HTG
|4,010.60000 MMK
|500 HTG
|8,021.20000 MMK
|1000 HTG
|16,042.40000 MMK
|2000 HTG
|32,084.80000 MMK
|5000 HTG
|80,212.00000 MMK
|10000 HTG
|160,424.00000 MMK