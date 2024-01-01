500 Haitian gourdes to Jordanian dinars

Convert HTG to JOD at the real exchange rate

500 htg
2.705 jod

G1.000 HTG = JD0.005411 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:28
HTG to JOD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

JOD
1 HTG to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00540.0054
Low0.00540.0053
Average0.00540.0054
Change0.18%1.20%
View full history

1 HTG to JOD stats

The performance of HTG to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0054 and a 30 day low of 0.0054. This means the 30 day average was 0.0054. The change for HTG to JOD was 0.18.

The performance of HTG to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0054 and a 90 day low of 0.0053. This means the 90 day average was 0.0054. The change for HTG to JOD was 1.20.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Haitian gourdes to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Jordanian Dinar
1 HTG0.00541 JOD
5 HTG0.02705 JOD
10 HTG0.05411 JOD
20 HTG0.10822 JOD
50 HTG0.27054 JOD
100 HTG0.54108 JOD
250 HTG1.35270 JOD
500 HTG2.70540 JOD
1000 HTG5.41079 JOD
2000 HTG10.82158 JOD
5000 HTG27.05395 JOD
10000 HTG54.10790 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Haitian Gourde
1 JOD184.81600 HTG
5 JOD924.08000 HTG
10 JOD1,848.16000 HTG
20 JOD3,696.32000 HTG
50 JOD9,240.80000 HTG
100 JOD18,481.60000 HTG
250 JOD46,204.00000 HTG
500 JOD92,408.00000 HTG
1000 JOD184,816.00000 HTG
2000 JOD369,632.00000 HTG
5000 JOD924,080.00000 HTG
10000 JOD1,848,160.00000 HTG