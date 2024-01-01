5,000 Croatian kunas to Myanmar kyats

Convert HRK to MMK at the real exchange rate

5,000 hrk
1,497,730 mmk

kn1.000 HRK = K299.5 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:01
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
HRK to MMK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MMK
1 HRK to MMKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High299.5460299.5460
Low299.2500299.2500
Average299.3204299.3559
Change0.08%0.00%
1 HRK to MMK stats

The performance of HRK to MMK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 299.5460 and a 30 day low of 299.2500. This means the 30 day average was 299.3204. The change for HRK to MMK was 0.08.

The performance of HRK to MMK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 299.5460 and a 90 day low of 299.2500. This means the 90 day average was 299.3559. The change for HRK to MMK was 0.00.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3541.3090.9061.4850.7621.61617.942
1 CAD0.73910.9670.6691.0970.5631.19413.252
1 SGD0.7641.03410.6921.1340.5821.23513.706
1 EUR1.1041.4951.44511.6390.8421.78519.809

