100 hrk
1,274,820 lbp

kn1.000 HRK = ل.ل.12,750 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:03
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

LBP
1 HRK to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12,762.700012,762.7000
Low12,745.000012,745.0000
Average12,752.380012,750.9511
Change0.00%-0.06%
1 HRK to LBP stats

The performance of HRK to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12,762.7000 and a 30 day low of 12,745.0000. This means the 30 day average was 12,752.3800. The change for HRK to LBP was 0.00.

The performance of HRK to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12,762.7000 and a 90 day low of 12,745.0000. This means the 90 day average was 12,750.9511. The change for HRK to LBP was -0.06.

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Lebanese Pound
1 HRK12,748.20000 LBP
5 HRK63,741.00000 LBP
10 HRK127,482.00000 LBP
20 HRK254,964.00000 LBP
50 HRK637,410.00000 LBP
100 HRK1,274,820.00000 LBP
250 HRK3,187,050.00000 LBP
500 HRK6,374,100.00000 LBP
1000 HRK12,748,200.00000 LBP
2000 HRK25,496,400.00000 LBP
5000 HRK63,741,000.00000 LBP
10000 HRK127,482,000.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Croatian Kuna
1 LBP0.00008 HRK
5 LBP0.00039 HRK
10 LBP0.00078 HRK
20 LBP0.00157 HRK
50 LBP0.00392 HRK
100 LBP0.00784 HRK
250 LBP0.01961 HRK
500 LBP0.03922 HRK
1000 LBP0.07844 HRK
2000 LBP0.15689 HRK
5000 LBP0.39221 HRK
10000 LBP0.78443 HRK