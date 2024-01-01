5 Honduran lempiras to Qatari rials

5 hnl
0.74 qar

L1.000 HNL = QR0.1471 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:10
HNL to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

QAR
1 HNL to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14730.1475
Low0.14680.1468
Average0.14700.1471
Change-0.13%-0.10%
1 HNL to QAR stats

The performance of HNL to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1473 and a 30 day low of 0.1468. This means the 30 day average was 0.1470. The change for HNL to QAR was -0.13.

The performance of HNL to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1475 and a 90 day low of 0.1468. This means the 90 day average was 0.1471. The change for HNL to QAR was -0.10.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Qatari Rial
1 HNL0.14711 QAR
5 HNL0.73556 QAR
10 HNL1.47112 QAR
20 HNL2.94224 QAR
50 HNL7.35560 QAR
100 HNL14.71120 QAR
250 HNL36.77800 QAR
500 HNL73.55600 QAR
1000 HNL147.11200 QAR
2000 HNL294.22400 QAR
5000 HNL735.56000 QAR
10000 HNL1,471.12000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Honduran Lempira
1 QAR6.79753 HNL
5 QAR33.98765 HNL
10 QAR67.97530 HNL
20 QAR135.95060 HNL
50 QAR339.87650 HNL
100 QAR679.75300 HNL
250 QAR1,699.38250 HNL
500 QAR3,398.76500 HNL
1000 QAR6,797.53000 HNL
2000 QAR13,595.06000 HNL
5000 QAR33,987.65000 HNL
10000 QAR67,975.30000 HNL