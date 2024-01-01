Honduran lempiras to Omani rials today

Convert HNL to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 hnl
15.573 omr

1.000 HNL = 0.01557 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.3981.4721.6620.96818.206
1 GBP1.17111.273105.8211.7231.9451.13321.312
1 USD0.920.786183.1441.3541.5280.89116.745
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempira

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Omani Rial
1 HNL0.01557 OMR
5 HNL0.07786 OMR
10 HNL0.15573 OMR
20 HNL0.31146 OMR
50 HNL0.77864 OMR
100 HNL1.55728 OMR
250 HNL3.89320 OMR
500 HNL7.78640 OMR
1000 HNL15.57280 OMR
2000 HNL31.14560 OMR
5000 HNL77.86400 OMR
10000 HNL155.72800 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Honduran Lempira
1 OMR64.21460 HNL
5 OMR321.07300 HNL
10 OMR642.14600 HNL
20 OMR1,284.29200 HNL
50 OMR3,210.73000 HNL
100 OMR6,421.46000 HNL
250 OMR16,053.65000 HNL
500 OMR32,107.30000 HNL
1000 OMR64,214.60000 HNL
2000 OMR128,429.20000 HNL
5000 OMR321,073.00000 HNL
10000 OMR642,146.00000 HNL