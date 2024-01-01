1 Honduran lempira to Mexican pesos

Convert HNL to MXN at the real exchange rate

1 hnl
0.80 mxn

L1.000 HNL = Mex$0.7975 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:19
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HNL to MXN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MXN
1 HNL to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.79900.7990
Low0.75130.7075
Average0.77420.7490
Change1.07%12.75%
View full history

1 HNL to MXN stats

The performance of HNL to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7990 and a 30 day low of 0.7513. This means the 30 day average was 0.7742. The change for HNL to MXN was 1.07.

The performance of HNL to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7990 and a 90 day low of 0.7075. This means the 90 day average was 0.7490. The change for HNL to MXN was 12.75.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8431.10692.8421.4941.6380.94321.853
1 GBP1.18711.312110.1841.7731.9441.11925.935
1 USD0.9040.762183.9591.3511.4810.85319.762
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempira

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Mexican Peso
1 HNL0.79749 MXN
5 HNL3.98745 MXN
10 HNL7.97489 MXN
20 HNL15.94978 MXN
50 HNL39.87445 MXN
100 HNL79.74890 MXN
250 HNL199.37225 MXN
500 HNL398.74450 MXN
1000 HNL797.48900 MXN
2000 HNL1,594.97800 MXN
5000 HNL3,987.44500 MXN
10000 HNL7,974.89000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Honduran Lempira
1 MXN1.25394 HNL
5 MXN6.26970 HNL
10 MXN12.53940 HNL
20 MXN25.07880 HNL
50 MXN62.69700 HNL
100 MXN125.39400 HNL
250 MXN313.48500 HNL
500 MXN626.97000 HNL
1000 MXN1,253.94000 HNL
2000 MXN2,507.88000 HNL
5000 MXN6,269.70000 HNL
10000 MXN12,539.40000 HNL