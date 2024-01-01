10 Honduran lempiras to Moroccan dirhams

Convert HNL to MAD at the real exchange rate

10 hnl
3.94 mad

L1.000 HNL = د.م.0.3937 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:15
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HNL to MAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MAD
1 HNL to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.39790.4043
Low0.38840.3884
Average0.39330.3976
Change-1.05%-1.57%
View full history

1 HNL to MAD stats

The performance of HNL to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3979 and a 30 day low of 0.3884. This means the 30 day average was 0.3933. The change for HNL to MAD was -1.05.

The performance of HNL to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4043 and a 90 day low of 0.3884. This means the 90 day average was 0.3976. The change for HNL to MAD was -1.57.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8431.10692.8341.4941.6390.94321.839
1 GBP1.18711.312110.1761.7731.9451.11925.918
1 USD0.9040.762183.961.3511.4820.85319.751
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempiras

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Moroccan Dirham
1 HNL0.39369 MAD
5 HNL1.96847 MAD
10 HNL3.93694 MAD
20 HNL7.87388 MAD
50 HNL19.68470 MAD
100 HNL39.36940 MAD
250 HNL98.42350 MAD
500 HNL196.84700 MAD
1000 HNL393.69400 MAD
2000 HNL787.38800 MAD
5000 HNL1,968.47000 MAD
10000 HNL3,936.94000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Honduran Lempira
1 MAD2.54004 HNL
5 MAD12.70020 HNL
10 MAD25.40040 HNL
20 MAD50.80080 HNL
50 MAD127.00200 HNL
100 MAD254.00400 HNL
250 MAD635.01000 HNL
500 MAD1,270.02000 HNL
1000 MAD2,540.04000 HNL
2000 MAD5,080.08000 HNL
5000 MAD12,700.20000 HNL
10000 MAD25,400.40000 HNL