1 Honduran lempira to Kenyan shillings

Convert HNL to KES at the real exchange rate

1 hnl
5 kes

L1.000 HNL = Ksh5.197 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:27
HNL to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KES
1 HNL to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.24075.3679
Low5.17625.1595
Average5.20125.2156
Change-0.59%-1.43%
1 HNL to KES stats

The performance of HNL to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.2407 and a 30 day low of 5.1762. This means the 30 day average was 5.2012. The change for HNL to KES was -0.59.

The performance of HNL to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.3679 and a 90 day low of 5.1595. This means the 90 day average was 5.2156. The change for HNL to KES was -1.43.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8431.10692.8371.4941.6380.94321.829
1 GBP1.18711.312110.1831.7731.9441.11925.908
1 USD0.9040.762183.9591.3511.4810.85319.742
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Kenyan Shilling
1 HNL5.19705 KES
5 HNL25.98525 KES
10 HNL51.97050 KES
20 HNL103.94100 KES
50 HNL259.85250 KES
100 HNL519.70500 KES
250 HNL1,299.26250 KES
500 HNL2,598.52500 KES
1000 HNL5,197.05000 KES
2000 HNL10,394.10000 KES
5000 HNL25,985.25000 KES
10000 HNL51,970.50000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Honduran Lempira
1 KES0.19242 HNL
5 KES0.96209 HNL
10 KES1.92417 HNL
20 KES3.84834 HNL
50 KES9.62085 HNL
100 KES19.24170 HNL
250 KES48.10425 HNL
500 KES96.20850 HNL
1000 KES192.41700 HNL
2000 KES384.83400 HNL
5000 KES962.08500 HNL
10000 KES1,924.17000 HNL