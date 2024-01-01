5,000 Honduran lempiras to Egyptian pounds

Convert HNL to EGP at the real exchange rate

5,000 hnl
9,795.75 egp

L1.000 HNL = E£1.959 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:39
HNL to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

EGP
1 HNL to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.99041.9904
Low1.95741.9187
Average1.97261.9502
Change-0.40%1.90%
1 HNL to EGP stats

The performance of HNL to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9904 and a 30 day low of 1.9574. This means the 30 day average was 1.9726. The change for HNL to EGP was -0.40.

The performance of HNL to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.9904 and a 90 day low of 1.9187. This means the 90 day average was 1.9502. The change for HNL to EGP was 1.90.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8431.10692.8831.4951.6390.94421.847
1 GBP1.18711.313110.2361.7741.9461.1225.929
1 USD0.9040.762183.9541.3511.4820.85319.747
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Egyptian Pound
1 HNL1.95915 EGP
5 HNL9.79575 EGP
10 HNL19.59150 EGP
20 HNL39.18300 EGP
50 HNL97.95750 EGP
100 HNL195.91500 EGP
250 HNL489.78750 EGP
500 HNL979.57500 EGP
1000 HNL1,959.15000 EGP
2000 HNL3,918.30000 EGP
5000 HNL9,795.75000 EGP
10000 HNL19,591.50000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Honduran Lempira
1 EGP0.51043 HNL
5 EGP2.55214 HNL
10 EGP5.10427 HNL
20 EGP10.20854 HNL
50 EGP25.52135 HNL
100 EGP51.04270 HNL
250 EGP127.60675 HNL
500 EGP255.21350 HNL
1000 EGP510.42700 HNL
2000 EGP1,020.85400 HNL
5000 EGP2,552.13500 HNL
10000 EGP5,104.27000 HNL