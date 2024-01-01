5,000 Honduran lempiras to Swiss francs

Convert HNL to CHF at the real exchange rate

5,000 hnl
172.12 chf

L1.000 HNL = SFr.0.03442 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:31
HNL to CHF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

CHF
1 HNL to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03520.0365
Low0.03390.0339
Average0.03450.0355
Change-0.50%-4.52%
1 HNL to CHF stats

The performance of HNL to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0352 and a 30 day low of 0.0339. This means the 30 day average was 0.0345. The change for HNL to CHF was -0.50.

The performance of HNL to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0365 and a 90 day low of 0.0339. This means the 90 day average was 0.0355. The change for HNL to CHF was -4.52.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Swiss Franc
1 HNL0.03442 CHF
5 HNL0.17212 CHF
10 HNL0.34424 CHF
20 HNL0.68849 CHF
50 HNL1.72122 CHF
100 HNL3.44244 CHF
250 HNL8.60610 CHF
500 HNL17.21220 CHF
1000 HNL34.42440 CHF
2000 HNL68.84880 CHF
5000 HNL172.12200 CHF
10000 HNL344.24400 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Honduran Lempira
1 CHF29.04920 HNL
5 CHF145.24600 HNL
10 CHF290.49200 HNL
20 CHF580.98400 HNL
50 CHF1,452.46000 HNL
100 CHF2,904.92000 HNL
250 CHF7,262.30000 HNL
500 CHF14,524.60000 HNL
1000 CHF29,049.20000 HNL
2000 CHF58,098.40000 HNL
5000 CHF145,246.00000 HNL
10000 CHF290,492.00000 HNL