1 thousand Honduran lempiras to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert HNL to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 hnl
3,388.06 btn

L1.000 HNL = Nu.3.388 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:27
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HNL to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BTN
1 HNL to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.39193.3919
Low3.37463.3547
Average3.38233.3755
Change0.16%0.67%
View full history

1 HNL to BTN stats

The performance of HNL to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.3919 and a 30 day low of 3.3746. This means the 30 day average was 3.3823. The change for HNL to BTN was 0.16.

The performance of HNL to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.3919 and a 90 day low of 3.3547. This means the 90 day average was 3.3755. The change for HNL to BTN was 0.67.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.10792.8991.4951.6390.94421.839
1 GBP1.18711.313110.2641.7741.9451.1225.922
1 USD0.9040.761183.951.3511.4810.85319.736
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempiras

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 HNL3.38806 BTN
5 HNL16.94030 BTN
10 HNL33.88060 BTN
20 HNL67.76120 BTN
50 HNL169.40300 BTN
100 HNL338.80600 BTN
250 HNL847.01500 BTN
500 HNL1,694.03000 BTN
1000 HNL3,388.06000 BTN
2000 HNL6,776.12000 BTN
5000 HNL16,940.30000 BTN
10000 HNL33,880.60000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Honduran Lempira
1 BTN0.29515 HNL
5 BTN1.47577 HNL
10 BTN2.95154 HNL
20 BTN5.90308 HNL
50 BTN14.75770 HNL
100 BTN29.51540 HNL
250 BTN73.78850 HNL
500 BTN147.57700 HNL
1000 BTN295.15400 HNL
2000 BTN590.30800 HNL
5000 BTN1,475.77000 HNL
10000 BTN2,951.54000 HNL